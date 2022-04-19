G-Day Film Study - Quarterback Room

Georgia's quarterback room is often the topic of discussion at your local watering hole. Today, we evaluate their performances from G-Day's scrimmage.

Wherever you find supporters of the Georgia Bulldogs convening it won't be long before they are talking football, and subsequently the quarterback position. It's second nature at this point it seems.

Everyone has an opinion, everyone has thoughts — perhaps at times entirely too passionate — especially after a scrimmage such as Saturday's G-Day event where you get to see at least three quarterbacks command the offense for at least five full series. That's not something you'll find any given Saturday.

Carson Beck has 23 career attempts in a game setting, he threw the football 26 times on Saturday. These are simply data points that will otherwise be unavailable to you. So, let's evaluate them thusly.

Stetson Bennett, QB

If you didn't believe Kirby Smart when he said following Saturday's scrimmage that the "team knows Stetson Bennett is the starter," it wouldn't take you long to notice it on tape, based on Bennett's play. A stat line that read 15 for 35, with 2 INTs coincided with a film study that showed a quarterback experimenting with the things he can try to get away with.

Stetson seemingly searched for the toughest throw to make, as often as he could, behavior that comes with experience and confidence in one's position. The most important thing to note is that the early experimentation from Bennett lead to late-game success when the game was on the line. What was a turnover worthy throw on a sail route to Kearis Jackson in the first half, was a game-winning ball late in the fourth quarter.

Which is the point as the starter in a scrimmage. Find out what you can and can't do, then do it when you need to.

Carson Beck, QB

Development of a quarterback without in-game reps is virtually impossible, at least most smart football minds will tell you as much. However, watching Carson Beck playing on time, in command, and confident on Saturday would tell you otherwise.

He worked with the twos and against the twos for the majority of the day, a point that was often noted on both social media and the TV broadcast. Nonetheless, it was Beck who was the most efficient within the offense on Saturday. He completed 53% of his passes, not exactly Heisman worthy, though it was the tops for the day.

Brock Vandagriff, QB

Plenty was made about Brock Vandagriff having to go against the first-team unit, though I'd argue that's beside the point. Vandagriff is used to seeing the best, he was the scout-team quarterback for the last 14 months. The real issue was the fact that the majority of his drives came with the first offense, a unit that he's rarely worked with.

So, the things that evaluators such as myself would or should knock — ball placement, timing, ability to work with those around you — are all things that are continuity-based. Those were the things that you saw Vandagriff struggle with.

As the game progressed and Vandagriff began to show signs of comfort, the offense moved the football, that's without a doubt. Additionally, Vandagriff is one of the few quarterbacks that's hurt by a simulated scrimmage. He's a physical football player, that led the Red roster in rushing yards for a reason.

There's not a football game plan in the binder for Brock Vandagriff that doesn't involve quarterback runs. And you didn't get to see that Saturday, so you didn't see the full scope.

Gunner Stockton, QB

I'm not evaluating three throws, and you shouldn't either.

