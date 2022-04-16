The Annual G-Day spring scrimmage is set to kick off in a few hours, and Georgia has released their rosters for the day. Here's the final roster.

As the University of Georgia is set to kickoff its 2022 football season with its first public showing since a national title win over Alabama, G-Day has arrived.

The roster has been split into two teams, a Red & Black team with the black team consisting of mostly first-team offensive players and second-team defensive players and the red team consisting of first-team defensive players and second-team offensive players.

Black Team

First Team Offense

QB: Stetson Bennett, Brock Vandagriff

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton

TE: Brett Seither, Arik Gilbert

X: Adonai Mitchell

Z: Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

$: Kearis Jackson, CK Smith

LT: Broderick Jones

LG: Devin Willock

C: Sedick Van Pran Granger

RG: Warren Ericson (QUESTIONABLE), Xavier Truss

RT: Warren McClendon

Second Team Defense

NT: Nazir Stackhouse

DT: Warren Brinson, Jonathan Jefferson

DE: Mykel Williams

JACK: Chazz Chambliss

SAM: MJ Sherman, Terrel Foster

MONEY: Jalon Walker

MAC: Xavian Sorey

STAR: Javon Bullard, Jacorey Thomas

Right Safety: David Daniel

Left Safety: Malaki Starks

Right Corner: Nyland Greene

Left Corner: Daylen Everette

Red Team

First Team Defense

NT: Zion Logue

DT: Jalen Carter, Tymon Mitchell

DE: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

JACK: Nolan Smith, Chazz Chambliss

SAM: Robert Beal

MONEY: Jamon Dumas-Johnson

MAC: Trezman Marshall (Questionable)

STAR: William Poole

Right Safety: Dan Jackson

Left Safety : Chris Smith

Right Corner Kelee Ringo

Left Corner: Kamari Lassiter

Second Team Offense

QB: Carson Beck

RB: Daijun Edwards

TE: Oscar Delp

X: Jackson Meeks

Z: DeNylon Morrissette

$: Dominick Blaylock

LT: Earnest Greene

LG: Micah Morris

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Dylan Fairchild

RT: Austin Blaske

Injury Report

WR, Arian Smith (leg)

TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)

TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)

DE, Tramel Walthour (Knee)

OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)

OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)

LB, Rian Davis (Quad)

LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)

LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)

OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)

TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)

LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)

LB, CJ Washington (Neck)

