Georgia Releases G-Day Official Rosters
As the University of Georgia is set to kickoff its 2022 football season with its first public showing since a national title win over Alabama, G-Day has arrived.
The roster has been split into two teams, a Red & Black team with the black team consisting of mostly first-team offensive players and second-team defensive players and the red team consisting of first-team defensive players and second-team offensive players.
Black Team
First Team Offense
- QB: Stetson Bennett, Brock Vandagriff
- RB: Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton
- TE: Brett Seither, Arik Gilbert
- X: Adonai Mitchell
- Z: Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
- $: Kearis Jackson, CK Smith
- LT: Broderick Jones
- LG: Devin Willock
- C: Sedick Van Pran Granger
- RG: Warren Ericson (QUESTIONABLE), Xavier Truss
- RT: Warren McClendon
Second Team Defense
- NT: Nazir Stackhouse
- DT: Warren Brinson, Jonathan Jefferson
- DE: Mykel Williams
- JACK: Chazz Chambliss
- SAM: MJ Sherman, Terrel Foster
- MONEY: Jalon Walker
- MAC: Xavian Sorey
- STAR: Javon Bullard, Jacorey Thomas
- Right Safety: David Daniel
- Left Safety: Malaki Starks
- Right Corner: Nyland Greene
- Left Corner: Daylen Everette
Red Team
First Team Defense
- NT: Zion Logue
- DT: Jalen Carter, Tymon Mitchell
- DE: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
- JACK: Nolan Smith, Chazz Chambliss
- SAM: Robert Beal
- MONEY: Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- MAC: Trezman Marshall (Questionable)
- STAR: William Poole
- Right Safety: Dan Jackson
- Left Safety : Chris Smith
- Right Corner Kelee Ringo
- Left Corner: Kamari Lassiter
Read More
Second Team Offense
- QB: Carson Beck
- RB: Daijun Edwards
- TE: Oscar Delp
- X: Jackson Meeks
- Z: DeNylon Morrissette
- $: Dominick Blaylock
- LT: Earnest Greene
- LG: Micah Morris
- C: Jared Wilson
- RG: Dylan Fairchild
- RT: Austin Blaske
Injury Report
- WR, Arian Smith (leg)
- TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)
- TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)
- DE, Tramel Walthour (Knee)
- OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)
- OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad)
- LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)
- LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)
- OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)
- TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)
- LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)
- LB, CJ Washington (Neck)
