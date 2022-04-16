Skip to main content

Georgia Releases G-Day Official Rosters

The Annual G-Day spring scrimmage is set to kick off in a few hours, and Georgia has released their rosters for the day. Here's the final roster.

As the University of Georgia is set to kickoff its 2022 football season with its first public showing since a national title win over Alabama, G-Day has arrived. 

The roster has been split into two teams, a Red & Black team with the black team consisting of mostly first-team offensive players and second-team defensive players and the red team consisting of first-team defensive players and second-team offensive players. 

Black Team

First Team Offense

  • QB: Stetson Bennett, Brock Vandagriff
  • RB: Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton
  • TE: Brett Seither, Arik Gilbert
  • X: Adonai Mitchell
  • Z: Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
  • $: Kearis Jackson, CK Smith 
  • LT: Broderick Jones
  • LG: Devin Willock
  • C: Sedick Van Pran Granger
  • RG: Warren Ericson (QUESTIONABLE), Xavier Truss
  • RT: Warren McClendon

Second Team Defense

  • NT: Nazir Stackhouse
  • DT: Warren Brinson, Jonathan Jefferson
  • DE: Mykel Williams
  • JACK: Chazz Chambliss
  • SAM: MJ Sherman, Terrel Foster
  • MONEY: Jalon Walker
  • MAC: Xavian Sorey
  • STAR: Javon Bullard, Jacorey Thomas
  • Right Safety: David Daniel
  • Left Safety: Malaki Starks
  • Right Corner: Nyland Greene
  • Left Corner: Daylen Everette

Red Team 

First Team Defense 

  • NT: Zion Logue
  • DT: Jalen Carter, Tymon Mitchell
  • DE: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
  • JACK: Nolan Smith, Chazz Chambliss
  • SAM: Robert Beal
  • MONEY: Jamon Dumas-Johnson
  • MAC: Trezman Marshall (Questionable)
  • STAR: William Poole
  • Right Safety: Dan Jackson
  • Left Safety : Chris Smith
  • Right Corner Kelee Ringo
  • Left Corner: Kamari Lassiter
Second Team Offense

  • QB: Carson Beck
  • RB: Daijun Edwards
  • TE: Oscar Delp
  • X: Jackson Meeks
  • Z: DeNylon Morrissette
  • $: Dominick Blaylock
  • LT: Earnest Greene
  • LG: Micah Morris
  • C: Jared Wilson
  • RG: Dylan Fairchild
  • RT: Austin Blaske

Injury Report

  • WR, Arian Smith (leg)
  • TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)
  • TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)
  • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)
  • DE, Tramel Walthour (Knee)
  • OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)
  • OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad)
  • LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)
  • LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)
  • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)
  • OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)
  • TE, Ryland Goede (Lower Body)
  • LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)
  • LB, CJ Washington (Neck)

