The University of Georgia is in the midst of perhaps the greatest wave of momentum on both the field and recruiting trail that the football program has seen. From the national title, to the NFL Combine, to Pro Day, now spring practice, and the NFL combine in just a few months, it's been nothing but a rolling Georgia Football commercial on national television it seems.

And don't you think for a second that head coach Kirby Smart isn't capitalizing on every opportunity he can. After all, this is a man that strategically scheduled one of the biggest recruiting days of the spring calendar (the second weekend in January) during a National title parade where Dawg fans flooded the streets by the thousands.

Now, in the midst of their start to Spring Practice sessions, Georgia is hosting some of the nation's most premier talent in the upcoming recruiting classes.

Here's a list of the premier prospects that Dawgs Daily has confirmed:

Lebbeus Overton - DL 2022 (3/19)

Arch manning - QB 2023 (3/19)

Javien Toviano - CB 2023 (3/19)

Jalen Hale - WR 2023 (3/16)

Tony Mitchell - DB 2023 (3/19)

Shamurad Umarov - OT 2023 (3/19)

Tomarrion Parker - Edge 2023 (3/19)

Olaus Alinen - OT 2023 (3/17)

Ellis Robinson IV - DB 2024 (3/19)

KJ Bolden - ATH 2024 (3/19)

Dylan Raiola - QB 2024 (3/17)

Daniel Calhoun - OT 2024 (3/17)

King Joseph Edwards - Edge 2024 (3/19)

Jordan Gatlin - ATH 2024 (3/19)

Micah Welch - RB 2024 (3/15)

Jayden Bradford - QB 2024 (3/15)

Ju Ju lewis - QB 2026 (3/19)

Stacy Gage - RB 2024 (3/18)

Roderick Kearne - OL 2023 (3/15)

