Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia?

As the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs continue to round out their 2022 recruiting class, who could be the next names to potentially commit to Georgia?

The Georgia Bulldogs added their 21st commit on Sunday afternoon when 4-star defensive back Chris Peal announced he'd be taking his talents to Athens to play for Kirby Smart. 

So, as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs continue to round out their 2022 recruiting class, who could be the next names to potentially commit to Georgia? 

Samuel M'Pemba - 2023 - EDGE - IMG Academy (FL)

M'Pemba is arguably UGAs top target left in the 2023 class. So far, UGA is in good position as this recruitment could be winding down over the course of the fall. According to the 247 Composite Rankings, M'Pemba is a top-25 recruit nationally and the 2nd ranked EDGE in the entire country. EDGE Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and the entire UGA coaching staff have made M'Pemba a priority, which is why UGA appears to be in the driver's seat here. Several UGA commits have also been recruiting M'Pemba to Athens, such as 5-star DB AJ Harris.

Jordan Hall - 2023 - DT - Westside (FL)

Georgia is one of many contenders for Hall, one of the best defensive linemen prospects in the entire country. Florida, Ohio State, and Alabama are some of the other programs in the hunt. At this point, it looks like Georgia is the favorite. However, with numerous programs firmly in the picture and a late-season visit planned to Ohio State, this one is far from over.

Georgia is sitting in a good position. Hall could make a decision before December, and we expect Georgia to be in this one until the end.

Damon Wilson - 2023 EDGE Venice Beach (FL) 

Georgia has found themselves in the race for Wilson alongside Ohio State, having sent Kirby Smart down to Florida Friday to see Wilson. For the longest time, Ohio State was thought to be the clear team to beat here. Some even still consider the Buckeyes the favorite, but UGA is not going quietly. Since his last visit to Athens, UGA has been riding high on momentum, and it is clear that they will be pulling out all the stops to land Wilson.

