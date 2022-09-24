Sam M'Pemba Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia

The University of Georgia is no stranger to recruiting elite talent out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. In 2019, Georgia signed the No. 1 player in America in Nolan Smith who graduated from IMG though he's a Savannah, Georgia native.

Nonetheless, the pipeline from the college preparatory system at IMG to Athens is not an uncommon path for players to travel these days. In the 2023 class, Georgia already has one commit playing for IMG, EDGE rusher Gabriel Harris recently enrolled with IMG Academy and has settled in nicely.

He's not the only target as you could imagine, however. Perhaps one of Georgia's biggest targets at the EDGE position in 2023 is Samuel M'Pemba at IMG academy. A 6'3, 245 pound athlete that has just committed himself to remaining an edge rusher in college despite a long history as an offensive weapon.

We caught up with M'Pemba following his matchup with Georgia commit AJ Harris and the Central Red Devils. Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who is M'Pemba's primary recruiter was in attendance Friday night, something we asked M'Pemba about.

It's a blessing; just to have him come out and support, especially after the Samford game, being down here means a lot. The support from the staff and the community is really good."

M'Pemba would go on to say there's a lot of love when he comes to Athens.

It's a lot of love, just going in there and talking about development and just watching the games up there, hanging with the guys, the atmosphere, the want to win is really good.

Georgia's coaching staff is known to be filled with avid recruiters, though perhaps some of their more productive voices and marketers of the program are their current commits. AJ Harris has been a vocal leader for this recruiting class since he jumped in back in June. There was quite a moment shared between the two after the contest.

We asked him what was exchanged during that interaction between the two, M'Pemba said it's simple. "Slide to Georgia."

"That's my boy; I've been talking to him for a minute. I saw him up in Georgia a couple of months ago. It was good to see him again. "

M'Pemba would go on to say that he doesn't have a timeline currently set for his decision.

