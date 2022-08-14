LOOK: Georgia Holds First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
Saturday's scrimmage was the first live-action scrimmage for Georgia since the spring at their annual G-Day spring game.
The opening of the 2022 season is fastly approaching as the Georgia Bulldogs are heading into week three of fall camp.
Injury Report
- Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.
- Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.
- Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”
- Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
- EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.
- Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.
- Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.
