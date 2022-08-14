The opening of the 2022 season is fastly approaching as the Georgia Bulldogs are heading into week three of fall camp.

Saturday's scrimmage was the first live-action scrimmage for Georgia since the spring at their annual G-Day spring game.

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock (77) (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia defensive back Nyland Green (1) (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63) (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)



(Photo by Tony Walsh/UGAAthletics)

Injury Report

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

