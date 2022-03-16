Skip to main content

LIVE: Georgia's Pro Day is Underway

Georgia's 2022 pro day has arrived, with 16 former Bulldogs on the field inside the House of Payne (Georgia's Indoor Facility) we will be bringing you the live updates.

Participants: 

  • George Pickens, WR
  •  James Cook, RB
  • Zamir White, RB
  • Justin Shaffer, OL 
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL 
  • Jordan Davis, DL 
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL 
  • Travon Walker, DE 
  • Channing Tindall, LB
  • John Fitzpatrick, TE
  • Nakobe Dean, LB
  • Quay Walker, LB
  • Julain Rochester, DL
  • Lewis Cine, S 
  • Derion Kendrick, DB
  • Jake Camarda, P 

LIVE UPDATES: 

  • Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that LB Nakobe Dean will not be testing today, but will complete the on-field drills. The reason for such a decision has not been released. Dean did not run or test in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine either. 
  • According to sources, the bulk of the workout — 40s, on-field drills, etc — will begin around 11 AM EST on the SEC Network. 
  • We don't have access to actual times, unfortunately, we will not have the times until the SEC Network released them. 
  • Georgia has very few prospects running in the forty considering the times that were put up by several Dawgs at the NFL Combine. 

