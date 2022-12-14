Former 4-Star Georgia Commit in the Transfer Portal

Deyon "Smoke" Bouie - a former 4-star recruit and one-time Georgia commit - has entered the Transfer Portal after just one season at Texas A&M, per his Instagram.

A stud for Bainbridge High School - the same Bainbridge that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart attended - Bouie seemed to be a lock to Georgia. He committed to the Bulldogs in December of 2020, but as rules started changing around college football, a lot of “locks” were suddenly up in the air. Bouie decommitted from Georgia in June of 2021 and announced his commitment to Texas A&M that August.

Smoke Bouie saw limited action for A&M as a freshman, accruing 4 tackles and a pass defended in 7 appearances. He was one of four freshmen suspended for team violations early in the season for Texas A&M.

Now in the Transfer Portal, plenty of teams will be vying for his services, and Georgia will certainly be interested. Bouie has 3 seasons of eligibility left.

Other notable Transfer Portal moves around Georgia:

Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton has decided to return to Alabama for another season.

New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has been busy in the Transfer Portal. The Yellow Jackets landed a commitment from Texas A&M-transfer WR Chase Lane. Key also added TE Jackson Long out of USF.

Tech did lose some depth as backup QB Taisun Phommachanh is back in the Transfer Portal.

Former Florida QB Emory Jones - who transferred to Arizona State prior to last season - is once again in the Transfer Portal.

Auburn is reportedly set to host former Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall on a visit. McCall is a 3x Sun Belt Player of the Year and led the nation in passer rating and yards per attempt in 2021. That would be a big-time get for new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze.

South Carolina has had a rough go of it. The Gamecocks are losing both RB MarShawn Lloyd and TE Jaheim Bell to the Transfer Portal. Bell has already committed to Florida State.

The Gamecocks are also losing tight end Austin Stogner, who is headed back to Oklahoma after one season at South Carolina.

Tennessee picked up a commitment from UC Davis TE McCallan Castles.

