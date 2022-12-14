Former 4-Star Georgia Commit in the Transfer Portal
Deyon "Smoke" Bouie - a former 4-star recruit and one-time Georgia commit - has entered the Transfer Portal after just one season at Texas A&M, per his Instagram.
A stud for Bainbridge High School - the same Bainbridge that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart attended - Bouie seemed to be a lock to Georgia. He committed to the Bulldogs in December of 2020, but as rules started changing around college football, a lot of “locks” were suddenly up in the air. Bouie decommitted from Georgia in June of 2021 and announced his commitment to Texas A&M that August.
Smoke Bouie saw limited action for A&M as a freshman, accruing 4 tackles and a pass defended in 7 appearances. He was one of four freshmen suspended for team violations early in the season for Texas A&M.
Now in the Transfer Portal, plenty of teams will be vying for his services, and Georgia will certainly be interested. Bouie has 3 seasons of eligibility left.
Other notable Transfer Portal moves around Georgia:
- Former Georgia WR Jermaine Burton has decided to return to Alabama for another season.
- New Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has been busy in the Transfer Portal. The Yellow Jackets landed a commitment from Texas A&M-transfer WR Chase Lane. Key also added TE Jackson Long out of USF.
- Tech did lose some depth as backup QB Taisun Phommachanh is back in the Transfer Portal.
- Former Florida QB Emory Jones - who transferred to Arizona State prior to last season - is once again in the Transfer Portal.
- Auburn is reportedly set to host former Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall on a visit. McCall is a 3x Sun Belt Player of the Year and led the nation in passer rating and yards per attempt in 2021. That would be a big-time get for new Auburn coach Hugh Freeze.
- South Carolina has had a rough go of it. The Gamecocks are losing both RB MarShawn Lloyd and TE Jaheim Bell to the Transfer Portal. Bell has already committed to Florida State.
- The Gamecocks are also losing tight end Austin Stogner, who is headed back to Oklahoma after one season at South Carolina.
- Tennessee picked up a commitment from UC Davis TE McCallan Castles.
