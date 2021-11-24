Kirby Gives Latest on George Pickens Injury Status

Kirby Smart took to the podium this evening to discuss the upcoming matchup with in-state rivals Georgia Tech and addressed George Pickens status.

Kirby Smart took to the podium this evening to discuss the upcoming matchup with in-state rivals Georgia Tech. Like many of these weekly press conferences, a lot of time is taken to speak about Georgia’s injuries that have seemed to be a regular occurrence this season as Georgia is continually trying to get players back to full strength.

He even gave an update on the recovery of George Pickens. The star wide-out who’s been recovering from a torn ACL that occurred in spring practice this past offseason.

Last Tuesday indicated that Pickens is continuing his recovery by getting some work in on the scout team. However, Smart did add, "I don't know the timeline, I wish I did."

“We've had George at practice, catching passes against routes on air, but that's really been it, the things that y'all have seen. He's done more competitive periods in terms of scouts and looks and getting confidence, being able to go up against some DBs and things. but he's not taking reps with the one or two offense because, we don't know when he's going to be ready." - Kirby Smart

He went on to add that Pickens has taken some second and third team reps. Smart offered another update this week as he informed the media that Pickens is still not cleared yet, even after dressing out for warmups against Charleston Southern.

Georgia's receiving corps is just starting to get back to health as a whole after several contributors missed time through the first half of the season. The return of George Pickens could further elevate the position as they look to make a push for a national title.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.