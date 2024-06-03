Georgia Baseball Final Score - Bulldogs Win In Extras, Punch Ticket to Super Regional
The Georgia Bulldogs entered Sunday night's matchup against rival Georgia Tech just one win away from winning the Athens Regional and advancing to the Super Regional to face the winner of the Raleigh, North Carolina regional... NC State. After extra innings of a competitive battle, the Dawgs score three runs in the top of the 10th inning to put the pressure on the Yellow Jackets in the bottom half of the inning.
Tech would go on to load the bases in the bottom of the 10th inning and were able to score a 6th run. However, it's the Dawgs who hold on in this contest to win (8 to 6) in extra innings thanks to Luke Finley.
The difference maker in this contest seemed like it was going to be a three-run blast by V. Lackey for the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the second inning. Apart from that four-run inning for the Jackets, the Bulldogs pitching staff battled. P, Zach Harris made just his 6th start of the season and battled for 6.0 innings, throwing 109 pitches in the outing, ultimately protecting the Georgia bullpen for as long as possible. Georgia's staff held Tech scoreless from the third inning on in the contest until the bottom of the tenth inning.
Corey Collins's 2-RBI double in the top of the tenth inning was the biggest swing of the day for the Dawgs. Collins was emotional on the TV broadcast after the contest saying, "This was the goal, to get us back to a Super Regional. It's been so long."
Georgia entered the regional as the nation's No. 7 overall seed, meaning advancing would put them in line to host a super regional in Athens at Foley Field. NC State exited their Raleigh regional undefeated, winning three games in convincing style.
Full Schedule for Athens Regional and How to Watch
Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Army vs. Georgia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Georgia Tech vs. UNC Willmington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m.
Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary
