Georgia Baseball Preparing for Final Regular Season Game, SEC Tournament On Deck
Georgia baseball has one final regular season game before heading to Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Tournament.
In their penultimate regular season game, the No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs fell to the Florida Gators 7-4, ending their nine-game win streak. They'll play their final game of the regular season against the Gators on Saturday, before waiting to hear where they'll be seeded in the upcoming SEC Tournament.
Charlie Condon stayed hot, extending his hitting streak to 23 games. Tre Phelps, last week's SEC Player of the Week, extended his own streak to 10 games.
At 39-13 (17-12 SEC) and ranked eighth in the country, Georgia is in position to host a NCAA Regional in Athens. They'll need a strong performance in Hoover to do so. The Bulldogs have never won the SEC Tournament.
"It's like I tell our guys. Tomorrow's just another game. I haven't determined a starter yet, but whoever that is needs to come out at 2 o'clock and attack the strike zone," - Head coach Wes Johnson.
2024 SEC baseball tournament schedule All times ET
Tuesday, May 21
- Game 1: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed | 10:30 a.m. | SEC Network
- Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed | 30 minutes after Game 1 | SEC Network
- Game 3: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed | 5:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Game 4: No. 5 seed vs. No. 12 seed | 30 minutes after Game 3 | SEC Network
Wednesday, May 22
- Game 5: No. 3 seed vs. Game 1 winner | 10:30 a.m. | SEC Network
- Game 6: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner | 30 minutes after Game 5 | SEC Network
- Game 7: No. 1 seed vs. Game 3 winner | 5:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Game 8: No. 4 seed vs. Game 4 winner | 30 minutes after Game 7 | SEC Network
Thursday, May 23
- Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 | 10:30 a.m. | SEC Network
- Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 | 30 minutes after Game 9 | SEC Network
- Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 | 5:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 | 30 minutes after Game 11 | SEC Network
Friday, May 24
- Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- Game 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 12 | 30 minutes after Game 13 | SEC Network
Saturday, May 25
- Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 | 30 minutes after Game 15 | SEC Network
Sunday, May 26
- Game 17 (Championship game): Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 | 3 p.m. | ESPN2