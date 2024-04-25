Georgia Baseball's Charlie Condon is MLB Draft's Newest Top Prospect
The 2024 MLB draft isn't until July, but organizations and analysts are already starting to hone in on their top prospects for the upcoming class. There are a lot of names in college baseball right now that people are paying attention to, but the one everyone is staying locked in on the most resides in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia baseball's Charlie Condon has been labeled as the newest top prospect for the upcoming MLB draft, according to MLB.com. The Bulldogs' five-tool player has exploded onto the season over the last two seasons and has helped his team in all facets of the game so far this year. Condon is on track for a record-breaking performance this season and has MLB organizations ready to take him off the board as quickly as possible.
At the end of the 2023 college baseball season, Condon was rated as the fourth best draft prospect for 2024 after he slashed .386 with 25 homeruns as a redshirt freshman, an SEC record. This year he is leading the nation in batting (.477), slugging (1.097), OPS (1.680), homers (26 in 40 games) and extra-base hits (43).
"I think two-thirds of the teams would say Condon is the best player in this Draft, maybe more," a scouting official with a National League team said. "If you were including the guys at the top of last year's Draft, I think Wyatt Langford would still be the best guy. Langford might be a generational player and he's more explosive than Condon. But Condon is still a good athlete and they're pretty similar as hitters."
The Bulldogs are currently ranked 20th in the country and are fresh off an upset of No. 5 Clemson on Tuesday. They will travel to No. 1 ranked Texas A&M this weekend for another big-time conference matchup, and with Condon in the lineup along with the rest of Georgia's talented lineup, the Diamond Dawgs always have a chance.
