Georgia Baseball Sees Bump in College World Series National Title Odds
The Bulldogs have advanced to a Super Regional for the first time the College World Series Baseball bracket since 2008. Thanks to three straight wins in the Athens regional, NC State will make the trip to Athens for the Super Regional with the first pitch scheduled for Saturday 12:00 PM EST at Foley Field.
The Georgia Bulldogs entered the tournament as pretty decent longshots to win the national title in Omaha, Nebraska @ +2200. Now, following the regional sweep, the Bulldogs have vaulted up to +1500 in one oddsmaker's mind, and even higher up the favorites list in another.
College World Series Title Odds Courtest of FanDuel
- Tennessee +270
- Texas A&M +360
- Kentucky +850
- North Carolina +850
- Clemson +1000
- Oregon State +1300
- Viriginia +1400
- FSU +1400
- Georgia +1500
- NC State +2000
- Florida +3000
College World Series Title Odds Courtesy of DraftKings
- Tennessee +300
- Texas A&M +310
- FSU +550
- North Carolina +650
- Virginia +800
- Kentucky +800
- Clemson +1100
- Georgia +1200
- Oregon State +1500
- NC State +1800
- Florida +2000
- NC State +2000
- Oregon +4500
ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Baseball On the Verge of Making Team History
- Packers Rookie Javon Bullard Receives Praise From Fellow Teammate
- Georgia Official Visits Weekend 1 - Highlights From a Star-Studded Group
Join the Community:
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily