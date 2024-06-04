Dawgs Daily

Georgia Baseball Sees Bump in College World Series National Title Odds

Brooks Austin

Georgia coach Wes Johnson gets animated during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2.
Georgia coach Wes Johnson gets animated during a NCAA Athens Regional baseball game against UNCW in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Georgia won 11-2.

The Bulldogs have advanced to a Super Regional for the first time the College World Series Baseball bracket since 2008. Thanks to three straight wins in the Athens regional, NC State will make the trip to Athens for the Super Regional with the first pitch scheduled for Saturday 12:00 PM EST at Foley Field.

The Georgia Bulldogs entered the tournament as pretty decent longshots to win the national title in Omaha, Nebraska @ +2200. Now, following the regional sweep, the Bulldogs have vaulted up to +1500 in one oddsmaker's mind, and even higher up the favorites list in another.

College World Series Title Odds Courtest of FanDuel

  • Tennessee +270
  • Texas A&M +360
  • Kentucky +850
  • North Carolina +850
  • Clemson +1000
  • Oregon State +1300
  • Viriginia +1400
  • FSU +1400
  • Georgia +1500
  • NC State +2000
  • Florida +3000

College World Series Title Odds Courtesy of DraftKings

  • Tennessee +300
  • Texas A&M +310
  • FSU +550
  • North Carolina +650
  • Virginia +800
  • Kentucky +800
  • Clemson +1100
  • Georgia +1200
  • Oregon State +1500
  • NC State +1800
  • Florida +2000
  • NC State +2000
  • Oregon +4500

ODDS DISCLAIMER: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
