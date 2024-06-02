Georgia Baseball Set to Face In-State Rival Georgia Tech For Athens Regional
In order to advance to the NCAA Super Regional, the Georgia Bulldogs must defeat a familiar foe and a long-time rival.
The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team is all set for a battle of the Peach State tonight at 6:00 p.m. as they take on their in-state rivals Georgia Tech. The Yellowjackets will need to defeat the Bulldogs in back-to-back meetings to advance to the NCAA Super Regional, while Georgia needs to win just once.
The Bulldogs faced Tech back during the regular season, where Georgia swept the Yellow Jackets. If Georgia can pull off yet another win against their in-state rivals, they will be back home in Athens next week to face the LSU Tigers in the Super Regional.
First-year Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson, who is trying to win a national championship in back-to-back years with two different schools will also earn another chance to face his former team again after the Tigers eliminated the Dawgs from the SEC Tournament.
But first, the Dawgs must fend off Georgia Tech, who will be trying to avenge their sweep from the Bulldogs back in March. If Georgia can keep their bats hot as they did in the previous two matchups, the Diamond Dawgs should have no trouble defeating the Jackets and will advance to their first super regional in more than 15 seasons.
Full Schedule for Athens Regional and How to Watch
Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Army vs. Georgia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Georgia Tech vs. UNC Willmington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m.
Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K