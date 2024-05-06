Georgia Baseball Moves to No. 15 in Latest College Baseball Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs' baseball team moved to No. 15 in the latest college baseball rankings.
Georgia's baseball team is coming off of a massive weekend as the Bulldogs swept Vanderbilt in a three game weekend series. After those impressive three games, Georgia now moves up to No. 15 in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The Bulldogs run ruled the Commodores, not once, but twice this past weekend. They won the first game by a final score of 10-0 in seven innings and then again on Saturday by a final score of 14-4 in eight innings. They now hold on overall record of 35-12 (13-11) and are playing some of their best ball of the entire season with post season play quickly approaching.
It was yet another offensive powerhouse showing from the Bulldogs and Charlie Condon was the headliner of the weekend once again. Condon went 5-10 at the plate this weekend while hitting three home runs while driving in six runs. He has homered in seven straight games now and continues to be arguably the best player in all of college baseball right now.
Georgia will travel to South Carolina for another three game series this week, which is their second to last conference series before hosting Florida for the final series of the regular season. The Gamecocks are ranked 13th in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
