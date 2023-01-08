Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinators Preview TCU

Georgia's co-defensive coordinators, Will Muschamp and Glenn Schumann, sat down with members of the press during Saturday's College Football Playoff National Championship Media Day.

Muschamp and Schumann took turns previewing TCU's offense, led by Heisman Finalist Max Duggan.

"Well, very explosive offense. I think they lead the country in explosive plays at 50 yards or more. I think they're second in 40 yard plays or more. Very experienced team. You've got close to 200 snaps on their offensive line. Depending on what personnel grouping you're looking at, you know, nine starters that are seniors." said Muschamp.

"So, very talented out wide obviously with Johnson and Williams. But Barber and Davis are really good slot receivers. Davis has got six touchdowns as a returner, five as a punt returner, one as a kick returner. Duggan's an outstanding player, can hurt you with legs and arm. They're a balanced team. They run the ball extremely well. So whatever personnel grouping you're looking at, it's really 50/50 run/pass when it all boils down to it. I think they do a really good job of staying balanced, which I think helps them create explosive plays down the field."

TCU features a pair of great backs in Kendre Miller and Emari Demercado. Miller is questionable for the National Championship, but Demercado has shown that he's more than capable of carrying the load, as he rushed for 150 yards in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan. Will Muschamp commented on the play of both backs.

"Both backs are big, strong, physical guys, run behind their pads. They get north and south. I think a lot of their run game is downhill running game. That's what they want to do."

Quarterback Max Duggan has been nothing short of magnificent for TCU this season, accumulating over 4,000 total yards. Glenn Schumann spoke about what makes Duggan so tough to defend.

"His ability to extend plays. His competitiveness. He's extremely physical. When he runs the ball, he is running to gain yards. He's not running to give himself up and slide. He is seeking contact. I think that you have to prepare for that at a high level because a lot of quarterbacks slide." said Schumann.

"A lot of people don't -- there's hidden yardage throughout the game where if you don't tackle him like a running back, then you can let a second-and-seven turn into a second-and-three in a hurry. And you can't play the game that way. In addition, I think he does an exceptional job on his deep balls. He throws a very catchable deep ball, really accurate. And he trusts his guys on the outside to go up and play the ball. And I think that's what is unique. His ability on the run game, when you try to take the backside of the game, he can make you pay for it. He's done it time and again."

Max Duggan has rushed for 167 yards on 30 carries over TCU's past two games. Schumann broke down how Duggan could hurt Georgia by extending plays, much like CJ Stroud did in the Peach Bowl.

"When he scrambles, he scrambles to run, and he adds yards at the end of the run, which extends drives. And he's really become -- when you watch him this year compared to the way he was when you go back and watch film earlier in his career, he's really evolved as a passer. And I think he's leaps and bounds better. Credit to him for the work he's put in and their staff for developing him. But he throws the ball extremely well down the field, which is why they've had all these explosives this year."

