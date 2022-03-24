Skip to main content

Georgia Dealing With Thin Depth at Cornerback and Wide Receiver

Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Tuesday and revealed that Georgia has a depth issue at two important position groups.

Kirby Smart took the podium for the third time this spring as Georgia is starting their second week of spring practice. Georgia is already dealing with the attrition that comes with the offseason through just one week of practice. From the beginning of spring, Smart was very transparent about the injury issues that Georgia is dealing with so far, as he even broke the news of Darnell Washington's injury. 

One of those positions that are hurting from attrition is two position groups that need a big offseason as they have questions to be answered next fall. Smart informed the media that both wide receiver and defensive backs were struggling for depth. 

"Receiver and defensive back, in seven years, we have never been this thin. Never."

- Kirby Smart 

Injuries are not the only contributing factor to the depth issue, as Georgia also saw departures at these positions to the NFL and the NCAA Transfer Portal. Georgia lost two cornerbacks to the transfer portal along with two receivers. 

Injury Report

  • WR, Arian Smith (leg)
  • TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)
  • TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)
  • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)
  • OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)
  • OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad)
  • LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)
  • LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)
  • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)
