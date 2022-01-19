Georgia Listed “Top-Selling” CFB Champion

The excitement is certainly still in the air as Georgia’s fanbase makes Georgia the “top-selling” college football champion in Fanatics history.

Monday marked the one-week anniversary of the University of Georgia's historic win over Alabama in the national championship game. It became not only the program's first national championship in over 40 years, 41 years to be exact, but it snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The former employers to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got the better of him through his first five seasons in Athens. Heading into last Monday's win, Smart was 0-4 against Alabama and his legendary former boss and head coach Nick Saban. Many began to question whether Smart would be able to beat Saban after the 41-24 Alabama win over Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship Game, where Alabama walked in Mercedes Benz Stadium an underdog.

While the TV ratings for the game showed that 22.6 million viewers tuned in for the rematch from the SEC Championship game a month prior, it made the wrong side of history as it ranks as the second-lowest viewed title game in 16 years.

Despite that fact, Georgia's fanbase is making history. According to Sportico.com, the sales of Georgia's championship gear on Fanatics currently sits as the all-time highest clip in the company's history.

"In less than 24 hours, Fanatics sold more Georgia title merchandise than it did in the 30 days after Alabama won last year. That Alabama team was the company's previous top-selling college football champion."

The record sales are to be expected for a fanbase that was yearning for its third national championship in program history, a 41-year drought that many viewed as a curse after countless occasions where past Georgia teams came close to breaking the drought but fell just short. With the "curse" finally, broken fans are already looking forward to the next championship.

