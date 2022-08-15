Skip to main content

Georgia Ranks Third in Preseason AP Poll

Where does the Associated Press rank Georgia heading into the 2022 regular season?

The Associated Press released their preseason poll Monday afternoon, as fall camps around the country are heading into weeks three and four, depending on who plays in "week zero" and "week one." 

Like the AFCA Coaches Poll, the University of Georgia comes in at No. 3 behind Ohio State and Alabama. The reigning national champions will open their season in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium as part of this year's Chick-fil-A kickoff games against Oregon on September 3rd. 

The only other opponent for Georgia on the AP Poll is Kentucky. The Bulldogs will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, on November 19th, in a game that could end up seeing Georgia punch their ticket into the SEC Championship game. 

The full AP Poll Rankings are as follows: 

  1. Alabama 
  2. Ohio State 
  3. Georgia 
  4. Clemson 
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M 
  7. Utah 
  8. Michigan 
  9. Oklahoma 
  10. Baylor 
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma state 
  13. NC State 
  14. USC 
  15. Mich State 
  16. Miami 
  17. Pittsburgh 
  18. Wisconsin 
  19. Arkansas 
  20. Kentucky 
  21. Ole Miss 
  22. Wake Forest 
  23. Cincinnati 
  24. Houston 
  25. BYU

Georgia Football Injury Report as of 8/15/22

  • Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.
  • Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.
  • Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.
  • Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.
  • Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.
