The Associated Press released their preseason poll Monday afternoon, as fall camps around the country are heading into weeks three and four, depending on who plays in "week zero" and "week one."

Like the AFCA Coaches Poll, the University of Georgia comes in at No. 3 behind Ohio State and Alabama. The reigning national champions will open their season in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium as part of this year's Chick-fil-A kickoff games against Oregon on September 3rd.

The only other opponent for Georgia on the AP Poll is Kentucky. The Bulldogs will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, on November 19th, in a game that could end up seeing Georgia punch their ticket into the SEC Championship game.

The full AP Poll Rankings are as follows:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma state NC State USC Mich State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.