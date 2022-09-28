If Georgia's game on Saturday was going to be held in Athens, the weather could have played a huge factor in whether or not that game even takes place as arranged.

Hurricane Ian is moving towards Florida's gulf coast, and the Bulldogs' rivals Florida have already announced their game this weekend against Eastern Washington will take place on Sunday instead of Saturday.

The current forecast for the Hurricane is projected to affect much of the southeast coast, bringing rain, high winds, and the chance of flooding to not only Florida, but Georgia, South Carolina, and potentially parts of North Carolina.

That said, high school football games all across the Peach State are being moved up earlier in the week as they try and avoid the bad weather. Over 100 high schools have already announced that their games have moved.

While the Bulldogs are on the road this weekend, the inclement weather could still affect the travel plans.

When speaking with the media on Tuesday evening, Smart informed the press that his team is still planning on leaving Athens for Missouri Friday as the Bulldogs would normally for any other road game, "as of right now, it looks like we'll be able to get out of Athens" Smart said.

As we all know, the forecast can change at any time, and with that being said, plans can change as well.

