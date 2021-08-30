Georgia Has an Opportunity to Change the Narrative

August 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

The One Narrative Georgia Must Change

The narrative surrounding Georgia that the Bulldogs must change in Charlotte
Author:
Publish date:

There are few coaches in the world of College Football who love driving a narrative more than Kirby Smart. From recruiting, to injuries, to how press conferences work, Smart is always looking to put forth a narrative. By extension, he doesn't want the media driving the narrative about his football team.

There's one narrative that even a master has not been able to outrun, however. Georgia cannot win big games. Five simple words and yet those words have weighed down Georgia over the past few years. Georgia has suffered two last-minute losses to Alabama, a blowout from LSU, and several other rough defeats in games that Georgia had to have. 

Coming into 2021, there is optimism around the program that the narrative that has haunted UGA will change. Georgia comes into the season with a new mindset. Kirby has repeatedly mentioned the Skull Sessions that the team has had over the off-season. These player lead meetings point to a significant increase in the leadership of this team over the past year. 

Todd Monken's high-flying offense started to bear fruit under Quarterback JT Daniels, and Georgia's defense remains stout in the front end, even if the secondary will be young and inexperienced. 

There's only one way to be sure of that narrative changing. Georgia must beat Clemson. It is that simple. There can be no excuses. If Kirby Smart really wants to drive the narrative, then his team has to win this game. And it does not stop there either. Several big names have pointed to Georgia as National Title contenders this year including SEC Media Analyst Paul Finebaum. Perhaps the game overall doesn't mean that much to the actual season. Georgia can lose this game and still control its own destiny, but for many, it will only reaffirm the narrative that Kirby and crew want to change. 

If that narrative does change, it starts in Charlotte with a victory against Clemson.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI

210814_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0381-L
News

Georgia Has an Opportunity to Change the Narrative

dan Lanning Prac
News

Projected Defensive Week One Depth Chart

37A09A54-C6DC-4398-BDA7-6EB5ED1EEFA7
News

What Jacob Hood Brings to Georgia

984AE2BB-58A1-4F2D-BB10-528B4B717715
News

BREAKING: Jacob Hood Makes College Decision

210101_CLS_FB_Peach_Bowl_47-L
News

John FitzPatrick Updates Injury Status

USATSI_16650267
News

Bills GM Raves About Jake Fromm

210824_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_504-L
News

Storylines To Watch vs. Clemson

CE0E9BD0-9F08-4067-8FCD-45AB2B5F8D8D
News

Interesting New Development from Vegas Oddsmakers in Clemson vs Georgia