Georgia Has an Opportunity to Change the Narrative

There are few coaches in the world of College Football who love driving a narrative more than Kirby Smart. From recruiting, to injuries, to how press conferences work, Smart is always looking to put forth a narrative. By extension, he doesn't want the media driving the narrative about his football team.

There's one narrative that even a master has not been able to outrun, however. Georgia cannot win big games. Five simple words and yet those words have weighed down Georgia over the past few years. Georgia has suffered two last-minute losses to Alabama, a blowout from LSU, and several other rough defeats in games that Georgia had to have.

Coming into 2021, there is optimism around the program that the narrative that has haunted UGA will change. Georgia comes into the season with a new mindset. Kirby has repeatedly mentioned the Skull Sessions that the team has had over the off-season. These player lead meetings point to a significant increase in the leadership of this team over the past year.

Todd Monken's high-flying offense started to bear fruit under Quarterback JT Daniels, and Georgia's defense remains stout in the front end, even if the secondary will be young and inexperienced.

There's only one way to be sure of that narrative changing. Georgia must beat Clemson. It is that simple. There can be no excuses. If Kirby Smart really wants to drive the narrative, then his team has to win this game. And it does not stop there either. Several big names have pointed to Georgia as National Title contenders this year including SEC Media Analyst Paul Finebaum. Perhaps the game overall doesn't mean that much to the actual season. Georgia can lose this game and still control its own destiny, but for many, it will only reaffirm the narrative that Kirby and crew want to change.

If that narrative does change, it starts in Charlotte with a victory against Clemson.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Lands Three Players on AP Preseason All American List

WATCH: Oscar Delp Shows Why Georgia is After Him

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI