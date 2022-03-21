Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran spoke out this week about how the team is ready to move on from the national championship and focus on next season.

After the conclusion of the 2021 college football season, Georgia football fans, players, and coaches spent a good portion of the next two months celebrating, and rightfully so after winning a national championship for the first time in 41 years. Now with spring football underway, the next chapter begins for the Bulldogs and the focus turns to the 2022 season, and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran was ready to get back to work.

During his time with the media this week, Van Pran spoke out about how he and his team were ready to move on from the national championship and that it was time to get back to work.

"When we were doing spring football, it kind of upset me that the national championship (logo) was still on the field, that honestly upset me. I spoke out about it to a couple of coaches. The mood on the team is that's over, and it's been over for a month-and-a-half, it's done."

Van Pran was not the only player to make comments discussing how last season's national title isn't on the minds of the players. Returning senior Nolan Smith also had a very compelling statement when he told the media, “We’re not defending a title. We’re trying to go win another.” Clearly, Georgia players have taken on a very specific mindset heading into Spring practice.

Based on what Kirby Smart's players have said this week, it doesn't appear that were will be a national championship hangover for the Bulldogs this season. For such a monumental moment in a program's history to be pushed aside so easily by players speaks volumes to the type of approach this Georgia team views the game of football. A business.

Fans saw players take a similar approach last year when they presented the theme of "Unfinished business" for the upcoming season, and this year it seems to be all about not letting past events linger into the present, and distracting them from the next task at hand which is bringing another title back to the state of Georgia.

