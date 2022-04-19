ESPN released its annual preseason Football Power Index (FPI), where they measure and rank teams by their "strength" while predicting games and the season outcomes. So what exactly is ESPN's FPI?

"FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI." - ESPN

2021 national runner-up Alabama comes in at number one this year, with a projected record of 11.3-1.5, and is given a 30.1 percent chance of winning the national championship. The Ohio State Buckeyes come in at number two behind the Crimson Tide after not making the playoffs in 2021, with Georgia and Clemson rounding out the top four schools.

No big surprises when looking at the top four schools who are projected as playoff contenders, but where things get a little surprising is for the teams on the outside looking in. Notre Dame, Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, and Auburn round out the top ten.

Following a national championship season, ESPN gives the Bulldogs a 73.5% chance of making the playoffs, 89.9% chance of winning the division, 46.3% chance of winning the SEC, and holds a 42.9 chance of making it back to the national championship game.

The 2021 season is in the rearview mirror for many as the Bulldogs are looking to replace a historically talented defense and replace some key pieces on offense while answering the endless questions about Stetson Bennett and Georgia's quarterback room.

The shock behind the rankings has to be the rest of the top ten, however.

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas Michigan Oklahoma Pittsburgh Auburn

Auburn, is a top-ten football team according to ESPN, as is Pittsburgh. With zero combined returning starts at their current school at quarterback, the sport's most important position.

