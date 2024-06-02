Georgia vs Georgia Tech Baseball Score; LIVE Updates
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face Georgia Tech for the Athens Regional Final. Here are live scoring updates as they happen.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for a major battle with their in-state rivals, The Georgia Tech Yellowjackets at 6 p.m. Should the Dawgs emerge victorious in this evening’s game, they will advance to the NCAA Super Regional, a feat they have not accomplished in over 15 years. Should Georgia Tech win, the two teams will face off tomorrow afternoon in a “winner-take-all” matchup to see who advances.
The Winner of the Athens Regional will be playing the winner of the Raleigh, North Carolina regional where host NC State plays James Madison Sunday night at 6 PM.
Georgia vs Georgia Tech LIVE Scoring Updates:
First Inning: Georgia starts hot in the top of the First, but Tech answers (2-1)
Top - The Dawgs opened the contest with three straight singles and are first on the board of this contest (1-0). A fielder's choice off the bat of Slate Alford scores the second run in the inning. (2-0) Tre Phelps reaches bases on an infield hit with one out. D. Carter strikes out, followed by Slate Alford being gunned down at third after a baseball bounces back to the Tech catcher.
Bottom - Zach Harris gets his 6th start of the season for the Dawgs in this contest. A line drive out from C. Jones to S. Alford at second base records the first out. D. Burress hits a two-strike triple down the left-field line. An RBI single from M. Ellis scores Burress from third (2-1). Harris shows some courage, getting the next two batters out via strikeout.
Second Inning: Dawgs held scoreless, Georgia Tech explodes thanks to a three-run HR. (2-5)
Top- Dawgs open the top of the second with a ground ball out by F. Gonzalez. Clayton Chadwick grounded out for the second out as well. Branch strikes out. Three up, three down for the Dawgs.
Bottom - M. Bachetti leads off the bottom half of the second for Georgia Tech with a lead-off double. A five-pitch walk to P. Green puts runners on first and second with no outs. After missing two bunt attempts, P. Brosius strikes out. A three-run homer from V. Lackey to put Georgia Tech on top (4-2). C. Jones hits a single to right to continue the hit streak for Tech. Wes Johnson takes his first visit to the mound. D. Burress flies out loudly to left field for the second out of the inning. A two-out error extends the inning, leading to an RBI single (5-2)
Third Inning: Dawgs go Three Up-Three Down, As does Tech. (2-5)
Top- Corey Collins leads off the top of the third with a line drive base hit up the middle. Charlie Condon then hits into a 6-4-3 double play. Another ground ball out ends the at-bat for the Dawgs.
Bottom - Harris strikes out Becchetti for the first out of the inning. A ground ball out record by Charlie Condon at third base makes the second out of the inning. Branch records the third out on a ground ball to short stop to end the third inning.
Fourth Inning:
Top - Tre Phelps is hit by a pitch to put a runner on first base with one out. Carter hits a line drive to right field for the second out of the inning.
Bottom -
Full Schedule for Athens Regional and How to Watch
Friday, May 31 | Game 1 | Army vs. Georgia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, May 31 | Game 2 | Georgia Tech vs. UNC Willmington | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Saturday, June 1 | Game 3 | Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 12 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 | Game 4 | Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 5 | Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser | 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 2 | Game 6 | Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 12 p.m.
Monday, June 3 | Game 7 | If necessary
