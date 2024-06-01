Georgia vs UNC Wilmington - Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Georgia Bulldogs fought from behind to take game No. 1 of the Athens Regional in the College Baseball Tournament on Friday afternoon against Army. Now, Saturday evening, they look to win their second matchup against UNC Wilmington.
First pitch for Saturday night is scheduled for 6:00 PM EST on ESPN+/SECN+ at Foley Field. The Bulldogs look to continue to ride the insanely hot bat of Charlie Condon who hit his 36th homerun of the season on a (3-3) day at the plate that also feature to intentional walks.
Georgia is a -238 favorite on Draftkings, -260 on Fanduel, with the team totals not being available on either site at the moment.
Condon on fighting back to beat Army in Game 1:
“Like Coach Johnson said, all the credit in the world goes to Army. They had us on the ropes for the whole game. There’s not a lot of quit in those guys. We always want to come out and set a strong tone offensively and set the pace for the game. When they throw a punch early like that, it tests what you have in the dugout. I think the moral of the story today for us and for so many games that we’ve had this year is just the offensive production one through nine. There’s not a lull in this lineup. You’re not going to go to bat at any given inning and be like, ‘We’re going to have to wait until next inning.’ We have guys going up there ready to give quality at-bats all around. That makes it a whole lot easier.”
