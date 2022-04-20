What do we expect Georgia's depth chart to look like on week one following the conclusion of spring practice?

The Bulldogs concluded their spring with the annual G-Day game on Saturday. The black team (first-team offense and second defense) defeated the Red team (second-team offense and first-team defense) 26-23 after an impressive game-winning drive from Stetson Bennett and the Black offense, which set up the 27-yard game-winning field goal by Jared Zirkel.

With 130 days until Georgia kicks off its 2022 season in Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Oregon, SI Dawgs Daily puts together the projected offensive depth chart for Georgia coming out of spring practice.

Quarterback

QB1: Stetson Bennett

QB2: Carson Beck

QB3: Brock Vandagriff

QB4: Gunner Stockton

What more needs to be said other than what Kirby Smart stated post-game during his press conference when asked about a starting quarterback.

"I don't have to announce that Stetson Bennett is our starting quarterback. Our team knows that Stetson is our quarterback."

Heading into the spring, we knew that Stetson Bennett would be the starter on September 3rd when the Bulldogs took on Oregon. It would take a lot from the guys behind the sixth-year quarterback to unseat him as Georgia's starter. That is not to say that Beck and Vandagriff didn't improve this spring, as both showed that they could help Georgia win games if called upon. Even after throwing two interceptions at G-Day, as Beck put out another strong showing this spring, Bennett has the staff's trust to continue as the starter.

Running Back

RB1: Kendall Milton OR Kenny McIntosh

RB2: Daijun Edwards

All three scholarship running backs got a lot of work this spring, and each showed improvements from all indications. With Zamir White and James Cook off to the NFL after two seasons as the premier tandem between the hedges, Milton and McIntosh look to be the next two-headed monster in Athens. After a strong spring game, where it wasn't their running that got attention, rather their ability as a pass-catchers proved some doubters wrong. The Bulldogs will get further reinforcements this fall as two freshmen backs, Branson Robinson and Andrew Paul, join the room.

Wide Receiver

X: Adonai Mitchell

X2: Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Z: Ladd McConkey

Z2: Arian Smith, Jackson Meeks

$: Kearis Jackson

$2: Dominick Blaylock

With two proven "SEC wide-outs" leading the way this fall in Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey, Georgia is looking for others to step up at the position. Georgia lost two playmakers from the position this offseason in George Pickens and Jermaine Burton. Pickens is off to play on Sundays, while Burton transferred to Alabama. After a disappointing 2021 as he tried to catch back up to speed following an offseason clean-up knee surgery, Kearis Jackson is looking to rekindle his relationship with quarterback Stetson Bennett in the slot. While other options like Rosemy, Smith, and Blaylock all are looking to bounce back from injuries.

Tight End

TE1: Brock Bowers OR Darnell Washington

TE2: Arik Gilbert OR Brett Seither

TE3: Oscar Delp

TE4: Ryland Goede

No question, the deepest position on the roster for Georgia this season is tight end. After a whole spring without either top two options in Bowers or Washington, Georgia was able to give reps to a returning Arik Gilbert, junior Brett Seither, and incoming freshman Oscar Delp. In addition, Ryland Goede got some time to work in the spring before going down with an injury; it is hard to predict exactly how the room will stack up behind Bowers and Washington. Either way, you can expect Georgia to try and utilize these weapons as much as possible.

Offensive Line

LT1: Broderick Jones

LT2: Amarius Mims

LG1: Tate Ratledge**

LG2: Xavier Truss

C1: Sedrick Van Pran

C2: Jared Wilson

RG1: Warren Ericson

RG2: Devin Willock

RT1: Warren McClendon

RT2: Austin Blaske

It was a crazy spring for the offensive line as they are learning under new offensive line coach Stacy Searles, but they also dealt with attrition due to injuries and even the NCAA transfer portal. After being in the portal for eight days, offensive tackle Amarius Mims took his name out and returned to Athens for another season. The offensive line is another tough position group to sort out when projected, as Jones, Van Pran, and McClendon are the only three who didn't miss time with injuries this spring. The big determining factor at each guard position will be whether or not Xavier Truss and Devin Willock did enough to fend off Ratledge and Ericson, both of whom will be returning from injuries at the start of fall camp.

**Ratledge is the wildcard here in this situation. In what was shaping up to be his first year as a starter, Ratledge earned a starting job in 2021 and sources indicated he was on the path to a serious NFL future prior to his injury. Assuming he returns to form, he will return to the lineup most likely.

