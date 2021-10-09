    • October 9, 2021
    Halftime Notes: Georgia v Auburn

    We are through one half of play as the Dawgs take on the Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry . Here's what has stood out to us so far.
    The Dawgs Daily staff empties the notebook from the Dawg's first half against Auburn. For live updates of the second half Click Here.

    Notes

    • Georgia's defense has given up points for the first time in three weeks, but outside of the first drive of the half, they've been as stout as they have been all year.
    • Georgia's offense struggled to get going in the first few drives of the game. They had little success establishing the run early on in this game but could open up the offense once they found success in the passing game.
    • Georgia has been within a hairsbreadth of making big plays on special teams a couple of times so far in this game. The aggressiveness on special teams has been a continuing trend since last week.
    • Darnell Washington has gotten his first few targets of the season, and while it's clear he is still recovering from his injury, you can also tell he is already a matchup nightmare for defenses. He is going to be unstoppable in a couple of weeks.
    • Injuries are the major takeaway from the half so far. After just a few plays, Safety Chris Smith exited the game with an injury and Left Tackle Jamaree Salyer was injured in the second quarter. Neither has reentered the game so far.
    • Georgia's defense gave up yardage in the final two-minute drive for Auburn but held them to no points on 4th down.

    Key Stats 

    • Stetson Bennett: 9/13 144 yards, 1 TD 0 INTs
    • Georgia Rushing Stats: 16 carries, 38 yards, 2.4 YPC.
    • Georgia Defense: 3 points, 160 yards allowed 

