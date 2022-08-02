After making headlines Friday for his skill with a microphone in hand as the Eagles' rookie sang in front of his team, the massive nose tackle is transitioning well to life beyond the hedges in the National Football League.

From all indications, the 6-foot-6, 340-pounder is entering his first NFL training camp in good shape, something that was a concern early on in his at Georgia; as the staff wondered if he could keep his weight down enough to play, Davis is now taking first-team reps on the Eagles defense.

While NFL training camp is one of the toughest tests for a rookie before roster cuts are made, the former Bulldog has a luxury of being able to play next to and against two potential future Hall of Famers, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and center Jason Kelce, the latter of which spoke about the young rookie.

“I think that even just in the walkthroughs, the stuff I like, you can tell when a guy is in a walkthrough just by looking at his eyes whether he’s locked in or not, whether he’s focused, if he’s getting something out of it,” speaking about Davis, Kelce added,

“Some guys go out there for a walkthrough and they’re going through the motions and that’s wasting time. What’s going on here? Even when he’s a head-up shade in a walkthrough, he’s sinking his hips right, he’s using his hands right. His eyes are wide. Whenever you see a guy who’s got bug’s eyes, his senses are on alert right? He’s taking everything in. That tells me that he’s willing to grow and he’s trying to improve his craft. Those are the guys, when you combine that with the physical skillset he has, it’s very good to see. But obviously we’ve only been here for two days so we’ll see how that evolves.” - Jason Kelce on what he's seen out of Jordan Davis

Davis always found a way to have fun while on the football field, a quality that Davis showed in the SEC Network's "Year of the Dawg" documentary. However, Javon Hargrave, a teammate of Davis's along the defensive line, said that the former Georgia Bulldog is more "quiet" now that camp has begun.

“I think he’s just really putting his head down and really just learning from everybody.” - Javon Hargrave on Jordan Davis

A four-year career in Athens saw the big nose tackle accumulate 90 career tackles, 11.5 for a loss, and seven sacks, a three-star recruit coming out of high school turned into the No. 13 overall draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.