How to Watch NFL Draft, Latest Betting Odds

Everything you need to know about how to watch and bet on the 2022 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas, Nevada Thursday night, with expectations at an all-time high with the University of Georgia nearing an NFL draft record for most first-round selections from one school. 

So, here's everything you need to know for what is shaping up to be a record-breaking night. 

What Time Does the 2022 NFL Draft Start?

Tonight's first-round (April 28) begins at 7:00 p.m central time and will likely last nearly four hours. Tomorrow night (April 29), the second round kicks off at 6:00 p.m. central time. On Saturday (April 30), round four gets underway at 11:00 a.m. central time.

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The draft will be televised on ESPN, NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN Deportes. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app or ESPN.com, the NFL app or NFL.com, and fuboTV (which has a free trial).

Latest News & Notes: 

NFL Draft Betting Odds

Latest Dawgs Daily Mock Draft: 

Rounds 1 through 3: 

  • No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars - DE, Travon Walker 

  • No. 13 Houston Texans - DT, Jordan Davis

  • No. 18 Philadelphia Eagles - DT, Devonte Wyatt

  • No. 28 Green Bay Packers - WR, George Pickens

  • No. 32 Detroit Lions - LB, Nakobe Dean 

  • No. 40 Seattle Seahawks - LB, Quay Walker

  • No. 42 Indianapolis Colts - S, Lewis Cine

  • No. 68 Houston Texans - LB, Channing Tindall

  • No. 71 New York Jets - RB, James Cook 

  • No. 85 New England Patriots - OL Jamaree Salyer

Rounds 4 through 7

  • No. 114 Atlanta Falcons - RB, Zamir White
  • No. 129 Dallas Cowboys - CB, Derrion Kendrick
  • No. 156 Minnesota Vikings - OL, Justin Shaffer
  • No. 175 - Los Angeles Rams - TE, John Fitzpatrick 

