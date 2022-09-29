Skip to main content

Jamaree Salyer to Make First Career NFL Start for the Chargers

Former Georgia left tackle will be getting his first chance at starting in the National Football League this Sunday.

After starting the good part of two seasons at left tackle for the University of Georgia, Jamaree Salyer seems well suited and well prepared for his first chance at starting at the ever-so-valuable blind-side spot in the National Football League. 

A former five-star out of Pace Academy was projected as an offensive guard at the collegiate level. Yet after four years in Athens and 23 career starts later at offensive tackle, Salyer became the 195th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

A sixth-round pick for Los Angeles Chargers opened this season as the swing guard, making him the first guy off the bench on the interior of the offensive line. 

A ruptured bicep tendon to starting left tackle Rashawn Slater sent him onto the injury reserve. 

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley would announce on Wednesday who on his team will be called upon to fill the void of the All-Pro tackle in Slater. Staley told the media that Jamaree Salyer had the opportunity to make his first career start in the NFL at left tackle. 

"Jamaree is earning this opportunity. Coming out of training camp, that was what we felt had happened, and then Storm had an opportunity to play. Now, through three games, we feel that we have some evidence that we have to make a change,"

- Chargers head coach Bradon Staley 

The Chargers will take on the Houston Texans Sunday at 1:00 PM.

