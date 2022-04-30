Skip to main content

John Fitzpatrick Drafted By Atlanta Falcons

Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 213 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons have selected Georgia tight end John FitzPatrick. 

A surprise entrant into this year's draft class came at the tight end position for Georgia. An Atlanta, Georgia, native often overshadowed by teammates Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington during his time in Athens, FitzPatrick played a huge role in the success of Georgia's offense, despite recording just 200 yards on 17 receptions through three seasons. 

FitzPatrick is not the flashy pass-catching tight end like Brock Bowers, nor is he a physical mismatch for a defense like Darnell Washington. Instead, "Fitzy" played a more similar role to what Charlie Woerner did in his four seasons (2016-19) at Georgia. Woerner may have 176 more yards receiving, but both stood out with their blocking. 

FitzPatrick did the "dirty work" for Georgia's offense as he allowed his teammates to reap those rewards, like the running backs on run plays and the quarterbacks when asked to help out in pass protection; the three-year tight end did it all. 

At 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, FitzPatrick could be developed as a pass-catcher while also being an extra blocker for an offensive line. Much like the aforementioned, Woerner, who was taken with the 190th pick (sixth round) by the San Francisco 49ers. Woerner has provided a valuable piece to the Niners' tight end room as a member of the 53-man roster. Fitzpatrick could very well do the same for his new team.

