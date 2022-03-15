JUST IN: Darnell Washington to Miss the Rest of Spring Practice

Kirby Smart revealed at his press conference that tight end Darnell Washington will miss the rest of spring.

It’s the first day of the 2022 Spring Football calendar for the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs, which means for the first time since the morning after that 41 year drought was vanquished, head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media.

Heading into now his seventh spring practice as head coach, Smart has quite a bit of new faces around his program - four new position coaches and 18 early enrollees already on campus.

With fifteen practice sessions available at his disposal, the first of which begins Tuesday afternoon, Smart has plenty to be excited about this spring. Smart did share his first bit of bad news in his first presser of the spring, according to Smart himself tight end Darnell Washington will miss the remainder of spring practice after suffering a lower leg injury.

The junior tight end is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him miss the first five games of the regular season due to a foot injury suffered in fall camp, Washington spent much of last fall trying to catch back up to speed even after the injury. As a result, Washington recorded just ten receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown in the eleven games he played for the Bulldogs.

With Washington now expected to miss the spring due to injury, he will join fellow tight Brock Bowers on the injury list after Bowers underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.