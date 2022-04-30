Justin Shaffer Drafted By Atlanta Falcons

With the 190th overall pic of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons have selected Georgia offensive lineman Justin Shaffer.

Shaffer's measurables will not blow anyone away, but if an NFL team is looking for an offensive lineman who plays to the whistle, and does it with an attitude, few are better than Shaffer. His play in the last offensive possession in the National Title Game drew the eyes of social media, but Shaffer has always given tremendous effort during his time at Georgia. However, Shaffer tends not to bring his feet with him on blocks which will have to be cleaned up at the pro level.

On the upside, the Ellenwood, Ga. native will bring a ton of experience with him to the NFL. Shaffer started in 28 games throughout his five-year career in Athens, seeing stints at both guard positions, which helped earn All-SEC third-team honors in 2020 and All-SEC second-team honors in 2021.

