Ladd McConkey Provides a Look Into Georgia's Receiver Room

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey met with the media in Atlanta ahead of the College Football Playoff Semifinals matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12/31 8 p.m. EST).

McConkey, who has been limited by knee tendonitis, didn’t give an update on his status, but did share some insight into what life has been like inside Georgia’s wide receiver room this season.

That room had to step up in a big way with the loss of Adonai Mitchell early in the year. McConkey discussed what it was like trying to fill that void:

“I don’t really feel like it’s all on me; I feel like it’s kind of on the whole receiving group.” said McConkey.

“Injuries happen, can’t really do anything about that. So, we all kind of had to step in and play a little different role, but we’re excited to have him back. He’s awesome.”

As McConkey mentioned, it appears that Mitchell will be full go for Saturday.

It’s been a fun journey for McConkey, who came to Georgia after being a do-it-all athlete at North Murray High School. He had to make some big changes when came to Georgia if he was going to see the field as a receiver in the SEC.

“Once I got here, I feel like they did a great job of putting on 20 pounds just like that. It’s good weight - I feel like - for the most part. Our strength staff, our coaches; I feel like they’ve all done a great job of just kinda getting me ready for the transition.”

In terms of becoming an elite-level receiver, McConkey gives the credit to Georgia’s “iron sharpens iron” mentality.

“I feel like that goes to the coaches, to the players here before me, to the DBs that were here. If you’re not getting better, they’re going to make you look bad.” said McConkey.

“To be able to play with these guys, I’ve got to keep improving, keep getting better and working on my craft.”

As for Saturday, this Georgia team has been hard at work in Mercedes-Benz Stadium getting ready for a tough Ohio State team. Ladd McConkey feels like his team is confident in their preparation.

“It’s been good. I feel like all our guys are ready. All our coaches are ready. Feel like we’re going to have a great gameplan, so just go out there and do it.”

