Las Vegas Raiders Chose Georgia's Brock Bowers Over Alabama's Terrion Arnold
The Las Vegas Raiders elected to draft Georgia tight end Brock Bowers over Terrion Arnold per the former Alabama player.
During the NFL draft, organizations are faced with making tough decisions throughout the entire draft process, and the biggest decisions they make come down to choosing which players they want to draft over others. The Las Vegas Raiders had the 13th overall pick in the 2024 draft and ultimately elected to select tight end Brock Bowers over a former Alabama defensive player.
Defensive back Terrion Arnold spoke with The Next Round podcast and said the Raiders called him after the draft to let him know they came down to a decision between him and Bowers. Arnold said it came down to a coin flip between him and the former Georgia tight end, and it landed on Bowers, which led to his name being called before Arnold's.
The thought of an NFL organization sitting in a draft room and flipping a coin to decide which player they wanted to take in the first round seems a little silly, but considering Arnold and Bowers were both viewed as top players at their position, one could see how the debate could result to a coin toss. Arnold also mentioned that the Raiders tried trading up for him later in the first round, but couldn't make it happen.
Bowers spent three seasons at Georgia and they are some of the more statistically gaudy stat lines at the position that we've seen.
- 2021 - 56 receptions / 882 yards / 13 TDs
- 2022 - 63 receptions / 842 yards / 7 TDs
- 2023 - 56 receptions / 714 yards / 6 TDs
