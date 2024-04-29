Brock Bowers Discusses how Georgia Prepared him to be a Las Vegas Raider
Brock Bowers came to Georgia to win football games and be molded into an NFL player. After being selected 13th overall in the NFL Draft, it's safe to say he accomplished both goals.
When the Las Vegas Raiders selected Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in this past week's NFL Draft, he became Georgia's highest-drafted skill player since Todd Gurley went 10th overall in 2015. Now, the All-American tight end is getting settled in his new home. He took some time to meet with the Las Vegas press and answer some of their questions.
On what type of player he is: "Yeah, I feel like I'm a hard-working guy that's always competing and I love to compete. I feel like that's something I bring to the table every day in practice. I'm gonna be trying to just win every rep."
How and why he came back so quickly from his ankle injury last season: I mean, when it happened some of the coaches were like 'You can come back or not, it's completely up to you' but I was like man, watching everyone still out there playing and watching all my guys playing I wanted to be back out there and trying to help the team win. So, I mean, that's kind of what my mindset was and then yes ended up being able to come back so it's good."
Why he chose to play in the SEC being from California: "I mean, everyone always said the SEC has the best competition, everything like that. So wanting to go somewhere where that was the case and win some football games. So I think we did that."
On how Georgia's culture prepared him for the NFL: "I think the culture at Georgia was really good. I mean, we had a winning standard. And the standard was everything there. So I mean, I'm excited to see what we have going on here and just get after it."
