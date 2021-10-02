Coach Corso Makes His Headgear Selection

October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
The Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lee Corso Makes His Pick

Saturday, College Gameday was in Athens, Georgia for the matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and t Georgia Bulldogs and Coach Corso made his pick.
Author:
Publish date:

College Gameday is not complete until Coach Lee Corso makes his head gear selection. It's the last image most college football fans see just before footballs fly through the air on noon kickoffs all across the country. 

Saturday, College Gameday was in Athens, Georgia for the matchup between the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. 

Corso opened the College Gameday show with a Woo-Pig Suey chant just to rile up the crowd just a bit inside of Myer Quad in the heart of Athens. Though when it came down to picking time, Coach Corso put on the Hairy Dawg head for the second time this season. 

Corso picked the Dawgs to beat Clemson to open the 2021 season in Charlotte, North Carolina.  

Pregame Storylines

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (Lat) - Questionable
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Limited
  • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Limited
  • WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf) - Questionable
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

Pregame

JT Daniels was announced as the starter for this game during pregame warmups. This announcement should quell the rumors that Daniels would be unavailable for today's game.

You May Also Like:

Georgia Remains No. 2 Team In AP Poll

College GameDay is Coming To Athens

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

USATSI_10436043 (1)
News

Coach Corso Makes His Headgear Selection

13 seconds ago
smart dawgwalk F35A5628.jpg-L
News

LIVE Updates from Arkansas vs Georgia

10 minutes ago
210918_AJW_FB_SC_1853-L
News

Kirby Gives Final Update on JT Daniels

1 hour ago
210918_AJW_FB_SC_0920-L
News

Depth Chart Released: JT Daniels Listed as Starter

2 hours ago
210918_AJW_FB_SC_0916-L
News

Final Injury Report: Latest on JT Daniels

2 hours ago
USATSI_16698514
News

Herbstreit Give the Keys to an Arkansas Victory

3 hours ago
210911_AJW_FB_UAB_1068-L
News

Dawg Defenders Explain What Makes This Team Different

3 hours ago
i-j8WFDKP-XL
News

Georgia Fans Week 5 TV Viewing Schedule, What You Need to Watch

4 hours ago