Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Georgia Football is Midway Through Week 3 of Spring Practice

Georgia is midway through week three of spring practice and the annual G-Day game is quickly approaching.

Georgia is midway through week three of spring practice, and competition is already in the air. Many of the top position battles have already begun and has many around the fanbase talking. 

Despite the numerous reports regarding the quarterback position and who is getting the reps with the first and second offense, injuries have been the story so far for Georgia. 

Attrition is already testing the depth of Georgia's roster as multiple position groups are struggling for depth. From the beginning of spring, Smart was very transparent about the injury issues that Georgia is dealing with so far, as he even broke the news of Darnell Washington's injury.

One of those positions that are hurting from attrition is two position groups that need a big offseason as they have questions to be answered next fall. Smart informed the media that both wide receiver and defensive backs were struggling for depth.

"Receiver and defensive back, in seven years, we have never been this thin. Never."

- Kirby Smart

Injuries are not the only contributing factor to the depth issue, as Georgia also saw departures at these positions to the NFL and the NCAA Transfer Portal. Additionally, Georgia lost two cornerbacks to the transfer portal along with two receivers. 

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

Photo by Mackenzie Miles

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

D2A41BAA-5F59-419A-AEA5-AB54D267691F
News

BREAKING: Former No. 1 Player In America To Commit Friday

By Brooks Austin14 hours ago
USATSI_10435718
News

Georgia Tech Hires Former Georgia OC Jim Chaney

By Harrison Reno16 hours ago
220220_AJW_BB_ALBANY_1474-L
News

Kirby Smart's Finest Recruiting Ammo Yet Has Arrived

By Harrison Reno19 hours ago
220330_mlm_fb_practice_0222-L
News

Devin Willock Pushing For Playing Time in 2022

By Harrison Reno23 hours ago
220317_AJW_FB_PRACTICE_0065-L
News

Practice Intel: QB Rotations, O Line Shuffle, and More

By Brooks AustinMar 29, 2022
220316_AJW_FB_PRO_DAY_1961-L
News

Nakobe Dean Falling? Latest on NFL Draft

By Brooks AustinMar 28, 2022
F5AAA0F5-4EF8-48BE-B644-849E43C0CB4A
News

CFB Analyst Predicts Season Opening Upset for Georgia

By Harrison RenoMar 29, 2022
210417_AJW_FB_GDAY_H2_0061-X2
News

JUST IN: G-Day Tickets Now Available, Here is How To Buy

By SI StaffMar 28, 2022