Georgia is midway through week three of spring practice and the annual G-Day game is quickly approaching.

Despite the numerous reports regarding the quarterback position and who is getting the reps with the first and second offense, injuries have been the story so far for Georgia.

Attrition is already testing the depth of Georgia's roster as multiple position groups are struggling for depth. From the beginning of spring, Smart was very transparent about the injury issues that Georgia is dealing with so far, as he even broke the news of Darnell Washington's injury.

One of those positions that are hurting from attrition is two position groups that need a big offseason as they have questions to be answered next fall. Smart informed the media that both wide receiver and defensive backs were struggling for depth.

"Receiver and defensive back, in seven years, we have never been this thin. Never." - Kirby Smart

Injuries are not the only contributing factor to the depth issue, as Georgia also saw departures at these positions to the NFL and the NCAA Transfer Portal. Additionally, Georgia lost two cornerbacks to the transfer portal along with two receivers.

