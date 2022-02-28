Top Lineman Recruit Responds to Stacy Searel Hire

SI Dawgs Daily got a chance to speak with one of the top offensive linemen in the 2023 class in the leadup to the Under Armour All-America Camp, which was held in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday.

Sanker, four-star offensive linemen according to 247Sports, out of Douglasville, Georgia, stands in at 6-foot-4 and weighs 305 pounds coming out of South Paulding high school, where he doubles as not only a football player but now a two-time state champion wrestler.

"It was crazy, I just see my dad in the stands, he was with me the whole, has been coaching me since I was eight. The kid was tough, he beat me earlier in the year, it was going to be a tough match, all those emotions and feelings it was so worth it, every blood, sweat, and tears." - Sanker on winning his second wrestling state championship this year

Sanker's hard work on the mat this past winter ultimately helped him not only off the field but on it as well. Before even stepping foot on the field in Atlanta today, Sanker knew that his body was ready to go "through the motions" of the camp, thanks to the conditioning given by wrestling.

"You can tell every year all the guys that wrestle, all the other guys are breathing hard and we are just going through the motions because we've been doing this six months before them."

The MVP of Saturday's camp, Sanker, spoke about his plans for the upcoming visitation period in March. The South Paulding product currently boasts offers from a host of SEC schools, including Arkansas, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, and Tennessee.

"So I know for sure I am hitting Louisville up the first week of March, I am going to hit Miami up and it was Ole Miss last week of April."

As for the new hire of Stacy Searel and Matt Luke stepping down, Sanker seems pleased with the outcome:

"I think it's great for him (Luke) to take time away and be with his family, as for me nothing changes. I'm in it for the school not the coach."

Though he did have positive things to say about Searel:

"Wow, I love him as a coach. I was going up to Chapel Hill this spring to see him."

