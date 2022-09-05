It is not often that a true freshman can walk into Georgia's secondary and see significant snaps early. It is a compliment to the way Georgia's recruited and developed its defensive backs under Kirby Smart during the last seven years.

Coming to Athens as one of the premier players in the nation, Malaki Starks impressed in fall camp, receiving reps with both the first and second-team defenses, as he added depth to a safety room that lost starter Lewis Cine a year ago.

Following, his collegiate debut, head coach Kirby Smart went as far to call Starks, the young freshman, the "most productive" defensive back throughout camp in terms of creating turnovers and breaking up passes.

“Well, he’s been probably our most productive defensive back all camp, which means he get lots of hands on balls. Batted balls; he knocked down balls; he had picks,” - Kirby Smart

Starks saw playing time early in Saturday's game, making an incredible interception on Oregon's second offensive series. Lined up at safety, nickel corner Javon Bullard passed off Oregon's speedy slot receiver Seven McGee to Starks in coverage, and despite having to flip his hip to get into a position to make a play on the ball, the freshman showed off excellent body control as he went up and made a play on the ball.

The former five-star played all over Georgia's defense on Saturday. Listed as an "athlete" on Georgia's roster Georgia is using Starks in a variety of ways from a deep safety, to utilizing his man-to-man abilities against tight ends, even blitzing him some.

The Jefferson, Georgia, native received praise from fellow safety Dan Jackson, who took time out of his press conference to acknowledge how impactful the freshman was. Starks replaced Jackson midway through the first quarter, yet the veteran tipped his hat to Starks.

The safeties as a whole played a complete four quarters of football. Senior safety Christopher Smith made several big plays across the middle of the field, including an interception.

Georgia fans knew the name of freshman defensive end Mykell Williams. He was lauded as a freshman All-American before he took a snap in Athens and should manage to live up to that potential.

However, there is a legitimate argument that Starks may make more impact plays than Williams this season. He already earned the trust of this coaching staff. Otherwise, he wouldn't be seeing action early in the season opener.

This is a storyline fans need to monitor moving forward. Few true freshmen make their presence felt under Smart; he generally lets the elder statesmen take the reigns, especially in the secondary, until the younger player(s) prove themselves.

SI All-American kept a close eye on Starks throughout his high school career. They tabbed him as the No. 28 player in the country and labeled him the top safety in his class.

"Defensive projections and possibilities aside, Starks profiles as one of America’s top running backs and overall play-makers with the ball in his hands. Against strong competition in the Peach State, there is an effortlessness with his running production from the backfield, even while playing quarterback in 2020 when the whole stadium knew he was toting the rock. Starks just clocked a PR in the 100 meter dash with a 10.55-second mark on May 8. It came about a week before claiming the Georgia state championship with a 24-9 long jump, a top-five mark in the country this year. To say Starks is explosive is an understatement, evident last year as he ran for 1,537 yards and 24 scores as a junior. With power and elite quickness, Starks isn't just a speed prospect with his frame, making him among the toughest to attempt to tackle in America."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.