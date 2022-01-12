The MVPs of a National Championship Team

Georgia has finally captured their first national title after 41 years and it required a very talented roster to do it. So who were the most valuable players of the 2021 season?

After many years of desperation and waiting, the Georgia Bulldogs have claimed their first national title since the 1980 season. They not only ended the drought but they got over the dreaded Alabama hurdle while doing so, and stamped their names into the college football history book.

In order to win a title, it not requires a very talented roster from top to bottom, but consistent execution and perseverance on the football field for 15 games. It took a lot of this football team for them to reach this moment, but which players stood out the most and were extremely valuable to this football team in 2021?

Offense: Stetson Bennett, QB

He may not have the most eye-popping stat line or be the highly coveted prospect that resembles most championship-winning quarterbacks, but when Georgia desperately needed someone to step up and fill a void, the mailman delivered like he always does. Most teams when their starting quarterback goes down take a huge step back and have to reevaluate their expectations for the season while trying to overcome an unsurpassable object in their way. That wasn't the case for Georgia.

From the time Stetson took over as the starter against Arkansas to the final seconds of the national championship game, Bennett kept Georgia in a position to succeed and was a valuable asset to providing Georgia with a seat at the table. It didn't always look pretty at times but at the end of the day, Georgia was winning games with Bennett at quarterback and he made big plays when they were needed.

He has now not only become a national champion but as well as one of the greatest stories in college football history, and no one can ever take that away from him. With an 11-1 record this season as the starter, 2,862 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and a victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship game, Stetson Bennett is the MVP for the offense this year.

Defense: Nakobe Dean, LB

He was the glue that held everything and everyone together this season. His value was shown not only through the plays he made but also in the manner in which he lead his defense every single Saturday. Dean always made sure his teammates were in the right spots, always communicated what he was seeing on the field, and was a major reason why so many came to love this year's Georgia defense.

Whenever Georgia needed a stop or was searching for a big play to be made, Dean more times than not was the guy to make it happen, but when you add on the values of being a calm collected leader that is always prepared to lead his unit through the storm, he becomes irreplaceable. 72 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and a Butkus Award are what puts Dean at the top echelon of players, but the abilities he possesses that you can't just coach into a player are what makes him the most valuable asset to the defense.

Special Teams: Jake Camarda, P

Camarda saw a few shanks leave his foot in big games back in 2020, but in 2021 he was extremely consistent throughout the season. He played an integral role in controlling field position in the season opener against Clemson, pinning the Tigers deep multiple times. In fact, 4 of his 5 punts that night were downed inside the 20 yard-line of the Tigers.

He's had some incredible games as a Georgia Bulldog. In 2019, against Auburn, he punted the ball 11 times for an average of 50.7 yards per punt.

Coaching Staff: Will Muschamp, Special Teams

It's hard not to pick Kirby Smart here considering he delivered the first title at Georgia in 41 years. However, we are going with special teams coordinator Will Muschamp. According to sources, Muschamp played an integral role in the success of not only the special teams units but this historic defense in 2021 as well.

