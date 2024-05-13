NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction about Rookie Season for Ladd McConkey
ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates makes a bold prediction about wide receiver Ladd McConkey's rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL draft picks from this year's class are starting to settle in and begin practice with their new teams, and the takes are already rolling in on this year's rookie class. Quite a few organizations loaded up on offensive talent in the early rounds and one of those teams was the Los Angeles Chargers. They selected offensive lineman Joe Alt and then former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey early in the second to help out their franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
McConkey was viewed as one of the favorite prospects amongst analysts during the pre-draft process and that was shown by the Chargers taking him 34th overall. It made sense for the Chargers as they moved on from both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, which opened up a lot opportunities at the wide receiver position this season. And now that McConkey is being plugged into that, ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates had a bold prediction to give.
"Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey will lead all rookies in receptions. McConkey landed in such a great spot given the thin receiver depth chart for the Chargers. He has a chance to start right away in an offense with an excellent quarterback in Justin Herbert and his elite route running will lead to plenty of targets."
McConkey quickly became a quarterback favorite at Georgia during the three years he played. During his sophomore season, he reeled in 58 receptions and tallied 61 more during the other two season. He finished his college career with 1,687 yards and 18 total touchdowns. He remained a reliable and consistent target for both Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck to go to, and the former Bulldog will look to continue that status in LA with Herbert,
