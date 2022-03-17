After watching Georgia's sixteen members compete in their pro day, one NFL expert went as far as to say their best player is coming back to Georgia in 2022.

Georgia's on the verge of historic NFL Draft success, not just for their program — they are on track to break the school record for draft selections in a single year for the third consecutive season under head coach Kirby Smart — but for all of college football.

The record for the number of first-round NFL Draft selections from one school in a single year is five (Miami in '04 & FSU in '05), and Georgia could have as many as three defensive linemen drafted in the first round.

Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, and Jordan Davis are among the top-32 overall players on any NFL draft board, and if you ask anyone in the building during Tuesday's Georgia Pro Day when asked who was the best defensive linemen at Georgia in 2021 Jalen Carter might be the most common answer.



A 2023 Draft Selection, it's Carter that the NFL is longing for. NFL Network's lead draft analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah said it best:

"They could have as many as three first-round draft picks on the defensive line that we saw today, and the best one of them all (Jalen Carter) has to go back to school this year."

In just his second season in Athens, Carter followed up a freshman season that saw action in all 10 games with an All-SEC 2nd team performance. Though of all the statistics, accolades, and attention from the NFL that Jalen Carter has drawn, perhaps the most insane idea is the fact that he's done all of this as a reserve defensive lineman.

Let this sink in. The world already knows of Jalen Carter, and for the first time in his career, in 2022... he's not coming off the field.

