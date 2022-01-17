Nolan Smith Returns To Georgia

Edge rusher Nolan Smith announced that he will be returning for his senior season via his social media.

Georgia is amidst a mass player exodus: many are either entering the transfer portal or declaring for the draft. Today, they got some good news as edge rusher Nolan Smith announced he would be returning to school.

"What a ride it has been during my Junior season. I feel I've grown tremendously during my time at Georgia thus far, as both a football player and as a man. I can't express what it meant to me to bring a national championship home to Georgia. after careful consideration, I have decided to return to Georgia for my senior season and continue with what we have been building. Let's run this thing back! Go Dawgs!"

Smith entered college with massive expectations. Recruiting services labeled him the No. 1 prospect in his class, a reputation that followed him everywhere in college.

He underwent some growing pains during his first few seasons with the team. The staff wanted him to put on weight to play JACK in their system, but he struggled to retain the weight.

After several offseasons, Smith finally transformed his body and made a significant impact in his first season as a full-time starter. He tallied thirty-one tackles and 3.5 sacks while also forcing four turnovers.

Many questioned his ability to play every-down football with shorter arms, but he proved that he could do precisely that. He was projected as a day two draft pick this year, and the idea is that another strong season in Athens could propel him further up draft boards.

Smith has previously been commended for his leadership qualities. He is alert and attentive during media sessions, and his teammates have nothing but positive things to say about him.

Georgia will lose almost half of its historic defense this offseason to the draft. They can contend for another title in 2022, but they needed veteran leadership to ensure the young players are ready for action. Smith will be a critical piece of that puzzle over the next few months.

Here's a recap of the influx the roster has undergone in just one week.

NFL Draft Declarations Update:

January 15th, 2022 - Georgia DB Tykee Smith will return to Athens

January 15th, 2022 - Georgia DB Christopher Smith will return to Athens.

January 15th, 2022 - Georgia P Jake Camarda declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

January 15th, 2022 - Georgia DB Derion Kendrick declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

January 15th, 2022- Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

January 14th, 2022 - Georgia S Lewis Cine declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

January 14th, 2022 - Georgia LB Nakobe Dean declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

January 14th, 2022 - Georgia DL Travon Walker declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.



January 14th, 2022 - Georgia WR George Pickens declares for the 2022 NFL Draft



January 14th, 2022 - Georgia RB Zamir White declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

January 12th, 2022 - Georgia RB James Cook declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

January 15th, 2022- Jalen Kimber will transfer to Florida

January 15th, 2022- Justin Robinson will transfer to Mississippi State

January 14th, 2022 - Lovasea Carroll has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal



January 13th, 2022 - Latavious Brini Announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal

January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal

January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.

January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources

January 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal

The conclusion of this season now sparks the conversation of players who are draft-eligible and could be leaving the program to chase their dreams of becoming an NFL player. It also creates the question of players who could possibly be returning for another season as a Georgia Bulldog, and with the additional year of eligibility granted by NCAA due to COVID-19, things are gonna get messy.

The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:

Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore

George Pickens, WR, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Nolan Smith, LB, Junior *Returning to Athens

JT Daniels, QB, Junior

Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior

Lewis Cine, S, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft

Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Tykee Smith, DB, Junior *Returning to Athens

Travon Walker, DL, Junior *Declared for NFL Draft



Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior

John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior

James Cook, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Zamir White, RB, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Quay Walker, LB, Senior

Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior

Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Derion Kendrick, DB, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior

Christopher Smith, DB, Senior *Returning to Georgia for 2022



William Poole, DB, Senior

Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior

Latavious Brini, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal

Channing Tindall, LB, Senior

Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Jake Carmada, P, Senior *Declared for the NFL Draft

Julian Rochester, DL, Senior

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior *Declared for NFL Draft

Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

So, you can pretty clearly see who we are waiting on at this point.

Nolan Smith and Stetson Bennett seem to be the two biggest dominoes remaining. Jordan Davis is all but a lock to head off into the NFL following a tremendous senior season. Seniors like Quay Walker and Channign Tindall have earned the right to walk off into the sunset. However, Nolan Smith's decision along with Stetson Bennett's will likely alter the trajectory of this football team.

If Bennett comes back, there's a clear cut starter and the Quarterback room will likely see some attrition. If Bennett leaves, it's full on competition mode yet again in Athens.

