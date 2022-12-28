Ohio State Players Say 'We got advantages across the board'

The college football playoff semifinal game between Ohio State and Georgia in the Peach Bowl is just a few days from kickoff now. Both teams have been preparing for this highly anticipated matchup for almost a month now. Throughout the week players and coaches from both teams have been meeting with the media for press conferences.

On Wednesday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg defensive end Jack Sawyer and safety Lathan Ransom took the podium for the Buckeyes. One question that all three players were asked was about the advantages that Georgia may have on offense so where did they feel their team had advantages for this game? All three players gave a pretty compelling response.

Eichenberg was the first to respond and said, "Everywhere. I think it just comes down to all of us just doing our job. And if we do that, we have a really good chance." Sawyer followed that up with, "I think we got advantages across the board on both sides of the ball, and we just gotta go out there and execute." Ransom then stated he agreed with what both of his teammates said.

When Georgia's turn on the mic came up, offensive coordinator Todd Monken was asked about Ohio State players making the claim that they have "advantages across the board." Here was Monken's response:

"Well, I mean, they should have confidence. They have a good football team. I'm not going to sit here and say that we think in terms of this X, Y and Z. We have advantages. We have a good football team. Our tape proves that. Their tape proves it. So at the end of the day, we got good football players. They got good football players."

Most responses from both sides have been pretty cordial this week. There has been mutual respect between both Ohio State and Georgia as both teams have provided the feeling that they're just ready for the game to kick off already.

The Buckeyes have vocalized that they feel it is "Ohio State versus the world" for this matchup. The Bulldogs hold the top seed for the playoff and are the reigning national champs which have put them in the position to be the odds-on favorite to repeat as champions.

With each passing day, the build-up to this game only continues to grow, and based on how this week's press conferences have gone, college football fans are in store for an entertaining football game on Saturday.

