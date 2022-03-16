Georgia concluded their first spring practice of 2022 as they began the long road back to playing football in the fall. A busy day for all involved as not only did the Bulldogs take the field for the first time since winning a national championship back in January, but head coach Kirby Smart took to the podium for the first time since National Signing Day.

It did not take long for injuries to creep back into the headlines as Smart updated the media on several players who reported back for spring practice with injuries, which as Smart pointed out, is not abnormal for the University of Georgia over the last six seasons, as many of the players on the injured list are rehabbing from offseason surgeries, while others are still working back from injuries suffered a season ago.

Smart broke the news on Tuesday that junior tight end Darnell Washington will miss the rest of the spring after going down with a lower leg injury. The Las Vegas, Nevada, native is just two months removed from his sophomore campaign, where he spent a majority of his season trying to get back up to speed after missing the first five games of the season with a foot injury. Washington will join fellow tight end Brock Bowers, on the injury list after Bowers underwent offseason surgery on his shoulder.

Smart even informed the media that sophomore linebacker Smael Mondon will also miss the spring after a torn labrum. Dealing with a recovery from a torn labrum is something that isn't new to the Georgia medical staff, as just this time last season, Nakobe Dean spent the spring rehabbing from surgery.

