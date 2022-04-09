New photos have arrived as Georgia prepares to close out week four of spring practice with its closed door scrimmage.

It is scrimmage day for the Georgia Bulldogs as they conclude the fourth week of spring practice. It will be the second of three scrimmages this spring after the first one took place behind closed doors a week ago, and the final scrimmage being the annual G-Day game, which will provide fans with the first look at this year's team in action before heading into the fall.

The fourth week went just as well as possible, with no major injuries taking place through the practices this week. Getting out of the spring healthy is the biggest concern for Kirby Smart and the coaching staff, as the Bulldogs are already dealing with depth issues thanks to injuries and entries into the transfer portal following the conclusion of last season.

Georgia will hold two more closed-door practices this coming week before taking the field on Saturday, April 16th, inside Sanford Stadium in front of a live crowd and a national television audience broadcast on ESPN 2.

