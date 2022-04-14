2021 was a great year to be a sports fan in Georgia. It all started with Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves ending the franchise's 26-year long World Series drought with a win in game six of the World Series to beat the Houston Astros on the road to becoming the 2021 World Series champions.

The convincing 7-0 win in game six of the series-clinching game prompted celebration across the state of Georgia, as many said it was the breaking of the "Georgia sports curse," as many called it. In addition, the historic win by the Braves prompted head football coach Kirby Smart to personally invite Braves' mascot Blooper to Georgia's following home game against Missouri, where Blooper would famously hang out with Hairy Dawg and the Georgia student section for much of the game.

The World Series wouldn't be the only championship gold brought back to the Peach State. Months later, the University of Georgia captured its first national championship in 41-years with a 33-18 win over SEC foe Alabama in Indianapolis, Indiana.

With the Braves in town, Wednesday taking on division rival the Washington Nationals, the Braves celebrated Georgia's national championship win by hosting former nose tackle Jordan Davis and legendary former head coach Vince Dooley inside Truist Park. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis threw out the celebratory first pitch as part of his visit with the Braves.

