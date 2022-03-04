Reactions: George Pickens Backs Up Talk with 40-Time

George Pickens put everyone on notice when he claimed he was shooting for a 4.3 or 4.4 time at the NFL Combine. His tape doesn't seem all that explosive, but Pickens had a surprise in store. He would back up his claims and ran a 4.40 flat in his second attempt at the Combine.

Former teammates Malik Herring and Tykee Smith weighed in.

Pickens running a 4.4 after tearing his ACL during spring practice last year is impressive. NFL media members took note of the performance:

Georgia Football was quick to post about Pickens' fast time.

And then there was this guy, who seems to think he knows something about football, that predicted Pickens would run considerably slower.

Pickens is slotted in with a group of extremely fast wide receivers, but even still his time impressed. Pickens' strengths lie outside of his speed with his ability to separate late and catch almost anything thrown at him. Whether the speed is enough to get him into the first round remains to be seen, but it certainly will not hurt in the eyes of NFL Scouts.

When to Watch?

Thursday: QB, WR, TE - 4 PM-11 PM

George Pickens, WR

Friday: OL, RB - 4 PM-11 PM

James Cook, RB

Zamir White, RB

Jamaree Salyer, OL

Justin Shaffer, OL

Saturday: DL, LB - 4 PM-11 PM

Jordan Davis, DL

Devonte Wyatt, DL

Travon Walker, DL

Channing Tindall, LB

Nakobe Dean, LB

Quay Walker, LB

Sunday: DB, PK - 10:30 AM-1-30 PM

Lewis Cine, S

Derion Kendrick, DB

Jake Camarda, P

