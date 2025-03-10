Russell Henley Claims Win at Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill
Former Georgia Bulldog wins the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
It was a chip-in eagle from Russell Henley that sealed the deal at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this weekend at Bay Hill. The former Georgia Bulldog went down to the wire against Collin Morikawa. Henley shot a 33 on the back nine on Sunday to make a final charge for the top spot and earn his victory.
Henley shot two under on Sunday to bring his round total to 11-under while Morikawa shot even to finish one stroke behind Henley. Morikawa never trailed during the final round on Sunday and at one point had a three-shot lead with five holes to play. A turning moment in the round though was a shot by Henley on the par 3 at hole 14 that landed 10 feet from the hole while Morikawa missed the green.
The biggest shot of the day from Henley though came on hole 16, a par 5. Henley was stuck in the rough and a chip shot that smacked the pin and dropped in gave Henley an eagle on the hole and Morikawa missed his birdie putt. Henley would proceed to make par on the next two holes to secure his win in the tournament.
"Hats off to Collin. He played super steady," Henley said after the round. "Sometimes golf is just mean like that."
Henley finished at 11-under 277 and earned $4 million from the $20 million purse. It was his fifth career win on the PGA Tour, though this was one of his more notable wins against a really strong field of golfers.
